Major projects in Duqm not affected: SEZAD

Duqm: The Special Economic Zone Authority for Duqm (SEZAD) said the infrastructure projects in the region have been not by the tropical system Hikka that was accompanied by heavy rains on Tuesday.

The Duqm city received around 116 mm of rainfall as a result of the tropical system, SEZAD said in a statement.

Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, acting CEO, SEZAD, said that the Port of Duqm, Duqm Dry Dock, Duqm Airport and other tourism projects, including major roads, were not affected due to heavy rains and strong winds.

“The dams were able to stop the rainwater from the mountains and wadis, which were release back to the sea through drainage channels.”

The work was back to normal today with workers having resumed their work in the morning.



Balushi said the service road leading to the Chinese Industrial Corridor and the Karwa project were affected by heavy rains yesterday.

A meeting was held with the contractor on Wednesday to speed up the repair work.

He said other road projects were not affected by rains and strong winds.