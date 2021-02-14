Major initiatives to improve litigation environment: Mobile court for labour cases

Muscat: Khalifa bin Saeed al Busaidi, President of the Supreme Court. Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council of the Judiciary and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, said that the Council has launched 10 initiatives aimed at improving the litigation environment and facilitating the business environment in the Sultanate.

He said that the ten initiatives are in line with the launch of Oman’s Vision 2040 that aims to give priority to legislation, judiciary and oversight, and to place the Omani judiciary at the forefront of judicial systems globally.

He indicated that the initiatives are related to strengthening judicial integrity, digital transformation, a judicial platform for digital services, engineering network infrastructure, and information security, digitizing the work of notaries, establishing a digital implementation center, establishing a mobile court for labour cases, developing and harmonizing legislation related to the judiciary, creating a mobile justice writer, and establishing investment departments, specializing in Industrial cities and development of national judicial competencies.