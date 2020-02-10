Major hospitality chain to open first Oman property shortly

Complementing Oman’s burgeoning tourism sector, global hospitality brand, Swiss Belhotel International hotels and resorts, will open its first property in Muscat by end of February.

Located some 10 minutes away from the Muscat International Airport, Swiss-Belinn Muscat is a contemporary 3-star hotel with 128 well-appointed rooms and is vowed to offer guests a wide range of facilities including excellent dining, meeting and co-working spaces, according to the group’s top management.

“With our first hotel in Oman, we are aiming to cater to the surging demand for tourism in Oman”, said Gavin M Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, and Laurent A Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India.

“This is a part of the expansion plans of Swiss-Belhotel International which is all set to open four new hotels in the GCC during the first half of 2020 and this would include Bahrain and Kuwait as well”, they added.

Both its interior and exterior have traditional Omani and trendy, comfortable interiors that provide all the essentials with up-to-date technology for a new generation of travellers who seek the diverse landscape of the country.

