Major expansion of Nizwa Industrial City on anvil

MUSCAT, sept 26 – Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, visited Nizwa Industrial City, which forms part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). She was joined by Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary for Vocational Training, Dr Bakhait bin Ahmed al Mahri, Under-Secretary for Higher Education, Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Haddabi, Under-Secretary for Research and Innovation, and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn. The series of visits to Madayn’s various industrial cities aim at exploring cooperation opportunities in scientific research, innovation, and technical and vocational training in the industrial cities.

During the visit, Eng Saleh bin Salman al Abri, Director-General of Nizwa Industrial City informed that the total investment volume of Nizwa Industrial City has exceeded RO 369 million during the first half of 2020, marking a growth rate of 1.13 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. The number of workforce in the industrial city has reached 6,100 and the total area of the industrial city has surpassed 3 million sqm. The number of projects in Nizwa has reached 150 by the end of the first half of the current year, of which 128 are operating, 10 are under construction and 12 projects have been allotted with space. Al Abri elaborated that Madayn is currently working on implementing several projects at Nizwa Industrial City, which include expansion of phases 3 and 4 on an area of one million sqm, and implementing a second entrance to the industrial city.