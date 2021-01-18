Major boost for commercial fisheries

MUSCAT: Al Wusta Fisheries Industries LLC, a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (part of Oman Investment Authority), celebrated on Monday the arrival of its latest addition to its commercial fishing fleet. Jawharat Al Wusta was received by officials at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat.

The 99-metre-long, 16-metre wide vessel features an on board factory for processing, freezing and packing fish with a total capacity of 1,600 tonnes. It boasts all of the features and technologies of a modern fishing vessel.

With the addition of the Jawharat Al Wusta, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries now has a fleet of three commercial fishing vessels offering a combined capacity of 70,000 tonnes of pelagic fisheries per annum. The induction of the vessels will help spur Oman’s fisheries production, drive economic diversification and enhance the competitiveness of Omani fish products in international markets.

Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the arrival of the new vessel will also open up new employment opportunities for young Omanis who will receive on-the-job training on board the vessels.

He also outlined initiatives adopted by the ministry to support investments in shrimp farming and aquaculture projects, some of which will come into operation this year.

Al Wusta Fisheries Industries will deploy the Jawharat Al Wusta on the high seas far beyond traditional fishing waters and in accordance with prescribed norms.

