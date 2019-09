Muscat: An accident involving a car and a truck has been reported on the Muscat Expressway at the exit of Al Mawaleh bridge by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday.

ROP has warned of heavy traffic on the road due to the accident. ROP also reported some casualties but details awaited.

Road users reported slow-moving traffic on Wednesday around 11 am, starting from Qurm towards Al Khuwair on the Muscat Expressway.