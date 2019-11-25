Majlis to host Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura will host Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, at the beginning of December, to discuss the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, during its third regular session of the first annual sitting (2019/2020) for the 9th term (2019-2023). Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said that the Majlis will hold on December 3 and 4 the second and third ordinary sessions of the first annual sitting (2019/2020) for the 9th term (2019-2023).

He said that at the session the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs will deliver a statement reviewing the main themes related to the estimates of public revenues, public expenditure and public debt management during 2020, in addition to subsidy policies, the position of government investments, economic diversification programmes, direct foreign investment and privatisation programmes. He added that the second regular session will discuss the report of the Economic and Financial Committee in Majlis Ash’shura on the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, which was previously discussed by the committee with the Ministry of Finance and the Supreme Council for Planning. — ONA

