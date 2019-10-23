Majlis staff get training in parliamentary media work

The State Council on Wednesday started a training course for the employees of the Council and Majlis Ash’shura in order to hone their parliamentary media skills. It has been organised by the General Secretariat for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Council represented by the Human Resources Department.

The two-day course, presented by Dr Ghada Ashraf Awadallah, Media and Protocol Specialist in the Office of the Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform in Egypt, aims to establish a mechanism to activate parliamentary media work, and enhance the skills of participants involved in parliamentary media work.

The course reviews the experiences of some countries in this field, and contributes to enhancing the skills of applying the basics and rules of parliamentary media in terms of the quality of content, website management, the Council’s accounts on social media platforms and the management of media content in bulletins, media periodicals and newspapers and managing TV media content.

The topics include the concept of parliamentary work, its features and functions, relationship of parliamentary work with parliamentary diplomacy and the importance of parliamentary information.

Related