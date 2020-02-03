Majlis pays tributes to HM Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura held a special memorial session on Monday to pay homage to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

During the session the members of Majlis Ash’shura praised the builder of Oman’s modern Renaissance who spent his life in the service of his country for a period of nearly half a century.

A number of members delivered touching speeches enumerating the many characteristics of the late Sultan and the accomplishments he made during his reign which spanned all development fields across the Sultanate bringing prosperity and well-being to the citizens.

At the beginning of the session Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, delivered a poignant speech in which he said that the council dedicates this session to the memory of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, adding that great men are rare, and Oman was lucky to have a great leader and a unique statesman who outshone his peers by his political insight and his ability to solve difficult problems. He added that late His Majesty was faithful to his people, an advocate for the causes of the Umma.

Al Maawali added: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos began his reign with a strong determination, a firm resolution and tireless striving. When he came to power, the late Sultan made his famous promise “I will work quickly as possible to make your life happy for a better future.” His Majesty kept his promise to the Omani people and the happiness he promised us has become a reality in the form of the great accomplishments he made during his reign which stand as a testament to the honesty and sincerity of the late Sultan.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace, has left us with a set of foundations that will help us to carry on with the development march that he began. In his will addressed to the Royal family, the late Sultan reminded them to remain united and we, God willing, will stand by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik with all our power to preserve the achievements made by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos,” the chairman said.

Following the chairman’s speech, a documentary prepared by the media department of Majlis Ash’shura was screened. The documentary displayed the shura experience in the Sultanate since the outset of the blessed Renaissance.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, read a poem written by poet Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Naddabi describing the deep sorrow that was felt upon the announcement

of the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Abdullah al Maamari, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, said: “The late His Majesty devoted five decades of his life during which he worked tirelessly and diligently to place the Sultanate among the advanced countries of the world. The late Sultan worked on the building of the nation and humans and the achievements he made can be seen across the country from Dhofar to Musandam. On the human side, the Omani people by their good morals and high values reflect the Omani civilisation and its values that are based on the Islamic faith and the Omani traditions.”

Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Zedjali, head of the Legislative and Legal Committee, said: “The legislative and monitoring jurisdictions granted by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos signify the high standing he held for Majlis Ash’shura as well as his deep belief in the shura process and the great role it should play. May Almighty Allah have mercy on the late Sultan and grant him paradise.”

Saleem bin Ali al Hakmani, head of the Economic and Financial Committee, said: “We won’t be able during this session to enumerate the achievements and the services His Majesty Sultan Qaboos made to his country and his people. The late Sultan is a unique personality. He devoted his entire powers and time to put his country in a high place and to restore the former glory of Oman. If we just talk about the advancement made in healthcare sector during the late Sultan’s reign we are talking about 81 hospitals, 22 health complexes, 185 health centres and another 63 government healthcare centres. Oman now has a total of 40,000 health workers.”

Yusuf bin Ali al Mantheri, head of the Youth and Human Resources Committee, said: “The tours the late Sultan used to take around the country to meet the citizens represents an unprecedented phenomenon. These tours gave the citizens chances to speak directly to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and say whatever they wanted without restrictions.”

Jamal bin Ahmed al Abri, head of the Education and Scientific Research Committee, said: “As we eulogize the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos today we should have a look at his achievements in order to derive wisdom and determination and also to learn lessons from them. The educational sector gained the biggest share of the development and witnessed a series of leaps expanding from just three schools in the whole country to 1,927 schools in addition to 28 educational institutions.”

Ali bin Ahmed al Maashani, head of the Media and Culture Committee, said: “The late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos believed that the Omani culture is a major pillar in the development process. The late Sultan accorded great attention to the Arabic language and this was manifested in the establishment of the Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic Language to Non-Native Speakers. The late His Majesty also established several cultural institutions which played vital roles in community development.”

