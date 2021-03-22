Majlis Office reviews ministerial responses, briefing requests

MUSCAT: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura held its 13th regular meeting under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Majlis Ash’shura Chairman, on Monday.

The Office discussed the activities of the standing committees of Majlis for January this year and reviewed ministerial replies to questions raised by the members of the Majlis.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting was a discussion request presented by some members of Majlis Ash’shura to the minister of housing and urban planning regarding the delay in the distribution of residential land plots. The members requested a discussion with the minister to identify the reasons behind the delay in the distribution of land plots as well as the suspension of extension and land-use change applications. It also included an explanation about the suitable procedures and mechanisms required for redressing the issue of accumulated applications especially under the continued rise in the prices of land plots.

The Office also followed up a briefing request regarding investment lands in Muscat Governorate.

During the meeting, the Office of Majlis Ash’shura approved a discussion request presented to the minister of transport, communications and information technology regarding strategic road projects.

Besides, the Office reviewed the report of the Youth and Human Resources Committee about a field visit to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The report included detailed information the committee came up with from the visit. The Office also reviewed the report of the Youth and Human Resources Committee on a request from the council’s members for changing the conditions pertaining to the small and medium enterprises as per the ministerial decision 12/2021 issued by the Ministry of Labour. In its report, the committee endorsed the request due to its importance in supporting small and medium enterprises and creating a competitive environment.

The Office looked into a question presented to the minister of heritage and tourism about the efficiency of the collection of tourism fees and the establishment of a database for bank guarantees.

During the meeting, the Office reviewed a number of ministerial answers to parliamentary question including a reply from the Council of Ministers in response to the observations of the Education and Scientific Research Committee regarding the stages of implementation of some projects carried out by the ministry of education which the committee said were not included in the ministry’s annual report for 2019. The Council of Ministers’ reply included explanations of the stages of implementation of the projects in question. The Office referred the reply to the Education and Scientific Research Committee.

The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed a reply from the minister of labour, chairman of the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund which came in response to a question about depriving the heirs of female employees from the retirement pension. In his reply, the affirmed that the post-service pensions and benefits law treats male and female employees on equal footing in terms of retirement rights affirming that the law does not involve articles that deprive the heirs of a deceased female employee from the retirement benefits.