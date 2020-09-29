Majlis meet reviews efforts to curb COVID-19 spread

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura Office held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The meeting reviewed the latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, as well as the measures taken by the authorities concerned and the community to bring down the number of infections in order to control the virus spread and increase the recovery rate. The meeting also discussed the outcomes of the dialogue session held by Majlis Ash’shura with representatives of the General Federation of Omani Workers (GFOW), before submitting the recommendations to the Council of Ministers.

The meeting reviewed many responses and messages received from government agencies and from Majlis Ash’shura members in various social, economic and educational aspects that affect citizens and meet their necessary needs. The meeting was attended by members of Majlis Ash’shura Office and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. – ONA

