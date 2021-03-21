Majlis hosts Minister of Education

Members of the Majlis Ash’shura stressed the need to urgently refer the Education Law to the Council keeping in mind its importance to the overall improvement of the education sector in the Sultanate. It is also important to resolve certain problems and legal loopholes in the education system.

This was part of the discussion on the statement of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed bin Nasser al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, during the eighth regular session of the second annual sitting (2020-2021), chaired by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the Majlis Ash’shura.

The statement included five main aspects such as school education within the framework of the Oman Vision 2040, National Education Strategy 2040, raising the efficiency of spending during the period from 2015-2020, quality of school education, the ministry’s policies in employing teachers, and future needs of the teaching staff, the document of the Omani national framework for the teaching profession, private school education, and the ministry’s efforts to support private schools in light of impacts of the pandemic.

In his opening speech, Al Maawali said, “His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik affirmed his interest in the education sector in all its types and levels and providing a supportive and stimulating environment for scientific research and innovation. Education is the main factor in building the nation and it is placed on the top priorities of the national Vision 2040, in recognition from His Majesty to the requirements of the next stage, and the importance of education as a fundamental pillar in the future of modern Oman”.

In her statement, Dr Madeeha talked about the aspects of development in the education system in the country as well as the ministry’s plans in this regard.

She also talked about the priorities set by the ministry during the next five years. “First is sources diversification of education financing to ensure sustainability, raising spending efficiency through a partnership with the private sector to establish government school buildings, expansion of pre-school education in Al Wusta Governorate and in oil concession areas in partnership with the private sector. Also important is allocating some lands affiliated to the ministry for private educational Investment in coordination with the Oman Investment Authority,” she explained.

About raising the efficiency of spending, the minister referred to some programmes, including, transfer of the management of some support services such as (transferring students and guarding school buildings) from the ministry to the private sector or another related government institution.

The Minister of Education also spoke about the ministry’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of education in light of Covid pandemic and the most prominent features of the educational system based on the blended learning curriculum. “Among the most prominent of these features: commitment to health measures, the adoption of an operating system for public and private schools, the adoption of e-learning, as well as the adoption of a mechanism for evaluating students in line with the distance education system for the various educational stages” she pointed out.

The minister also indicated that there is a shortage in some important jobs, such as social workers, learning resource specialists, laboratory technicians, and assistant principals in some schools due to resignations during the past five years. She emphasised that there will be a need for these jobs in the Tenth Five-Year Plan with about 2,800 new jobs to cover the needs of the new schools that will be operated, which are estimated at 196 schools.

Regarding the ministry’s policies in employing teachers and the future needs of academic bodies.

Dr Madeeha indicated that the number of Omanis appointed as teachers during the period from 2015-2020 stood at 6,877 male and female teachers, Omanis occupying the teaching staff positions in the current academic year 2020-2021 totalled 48,173 male and female teachers, at a rate estimated at 84.8 per cent, while there are 8,644 non-Omanis male and female teachers, which is 15.2 per cent of the total number. In some specialisations Omanisation reached nearly 100 per cent.

Dr Madeeha stated that private school education has witnessed remarkable development and expansion in quantitative and qualitative terms during the past two five-year plans. “The number increased to 880 private and international schools and kindergartens during 2019-2020 academic year. They have some 189,000 students. The number of teachers has reached 14,250, and the percentage of Omanisation in private schools has reached 43 per cent in teaching positions, and 73 per cent in administrative positions.”

The ministry has worked to take a package of measures that will work to encourage private schools and support their efforts in light of the pandemic crisis, as the operating mechanism has been adopted for all school grades, provided that they adhere to what is stated in the approved operating manuals and health procedures document within the school environment. “They have been approved to receive their students, unlike public schools, which were not allowed to return except gradually and for certain classes,” the minister clarified.