Majlis elects chairman, deputies

MUSCAT, Nov 3 – Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali was elected for the third consecutive time as Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura. He got 47 votes in an election held on Sunday during an extraordinary session of the Majlis Ash’shura held as per the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Abdullah al Amri and Said al Saadi were elected first vice-chairman and second vice-chairman with 59 and 54 votes, respectively. Al Maawali expressed his gratitude to Majlis members who reposed confidence in him to take up the responsibility for the third time. “I will work hard, along with my colleagues in the Majlis, in order to reach the goal that we seek towards the future of Oman and its people within the framework of the Statute of the State and the law governing the powers of the Majlis,” he said.

Yaqoob bin Mohammed al Harthy from Al Qabil came second with 14 votes, while Hilal bin Hamed al Sarmi of Seeb secured 10 votes. Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said that Majlis is undertaking significant roles and duties in terms of participating in the national duties and shaping a future for the Omani people. The Majlis Ash’shura is deemed a corner stone in the state of law and institutions the pillars of which have been laid down by His Majesty in accordance to his wise visions that made the Sultanate an example to follow in terms of institutional work. This reflects His Majesty’s belief in the importance of Shura as a practice that reflects the moderation of the Omani society, the official said.