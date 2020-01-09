Majlis chairman gets UAE message

MUSCAT: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, received on Thursday a written message from his counterpart Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council in the United Arab Emirates, which included a number of issues related to legislative and oversight councils.

The message was delivered to Al Maawali when he received in his office Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, Majlis Ash’shura chairman welcomed the ambassador, praising the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. The existing cooperation between the two countries was also reviewed.

They touched on many issues of mutual interest in various fields, especially in the legislative and supervisory areas and discussed ways of developing them to serve the common interest. — ONA

Related