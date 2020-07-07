Majlis Ash Shura’s Office discusses recommendations of economic committee

Muscat: The Office of Majlis Ash Shura discussed on Tuesday the report of the Economic and Financial Committee, which includes a study to regulate and encourage the industrial sector “The Manufacturing Industries as a Model”.

The study includes a number of important recommendations on encouraging the industry sector along with a draft law proposal to regulating this sector.

This came in the 16th meeting of Majlis Ash Shura’s Office for the 1st annual session of the 9th term (2023-2019). The meeting was chaired by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash Shura, in the presence of members of the Majlis Ash Shura’s Office and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash Shura.

Majlis Ash Shura’s Office reviewed in its meeting the statement of the Council of Ministers on the ministerial annual reports for 2019 for a number of ministries, including the Ministries of Housing, Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Agriculture and Fisheries, Tourism, Health, and Transport.

The meeting also discussed a number of legislative and regulatory issues. It decided to include these issues on the agenda of Majlis Ash Shura’s next session.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to develop a special vision for Majlis Ash Shura to keep pace with the new changes and with the trends of Oman Vision 2040. –ONA