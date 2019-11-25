Majlis A’Shura to host Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs in December

Muscat: Majlis A’Shura will host at the beginning of December Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, to discuss the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, in its third regular session of the first annual sitting (2019/2020) for the 9th term (2019-2023).

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary General of Majlis A’Shura, said that the Majlis will hold on December 3rd and 4th the second and third ordinary sessions of the first annual sitting (2019/2020) for the 9th term (2019-2023). He pointed out that the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs will deliver a statement at the session reviewing the main themes related to the estimates of public revenues, public expenditure and public debt management during 2020, in addition to subsidy policies, the position of government investments, economic diversification programs, direct foreign investment and privatization programmes.

He added that the second regular session will discuss report of the Economic and Financial Committee in Majlis A’Shura on the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, which was previously discussed by the Committee with the Ministry of Finance and the Supreme Council for Planning. –ONA