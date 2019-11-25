Front Stories 

Majlis A’Shura to discuss draft state budget for 2020

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Majlis A’Shura will host Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs to discuss the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, next week during the third regular session of the first annual session (2019/2020) of the ninth period (2019-2023).

According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis A’Shura, the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, will deliver a statement on December 4, which will review various factors, including public revenues, public expenditure, deficit management during 2020, government investment and diversification programs, foreign direct investment, and privatization programs.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4644 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

HM gives audience to UK foreign secretary

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM gives audience to UK foreign secretary

Literacy going high

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Literacy going high

Oman Air to launch Istanbul, Casablanca, Moscow routes this year

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman Air to launch Istanbul, Casablanca, Moscow routes this year