Majlis A’Shura to discuss draft state budget for 2020

Muscat: The Majlis A’Shura will host Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs to discuss the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2020, next week during the third regular session of the first annual session (2019/2020) of the ninth period (2019-2023).

According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis A’Shura, the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, will deliver a statement on December 4, which will review various factors, including public revenues, public expenditure, deficit management during 2020, government investment and diversification programs, foreign direct investment, and privatization programs.