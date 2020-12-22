Majlis Ash’Shura’s office meets

Muscat:The Office of Majlis Ash’Shuraa held on Tuesday its 5th periodic meeting for the 2nd annual sitting of the 9th term under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’Shura.

The meeting discussed the agenda of the next session of the Majlis and approved a number of items, including the report of the Economic and Financial Committee on the two decisions related to the issuance of the approved tariff regulation for the connection and supply of electricity, and the amendment of some provisions of the tariff regulation for the supply of potable water.

The meeting also approved to include action plans of its committees in agenda of the meeting.

The meeting reviewed a report and activities of the permanent committees during the period between the first and second annual sessions in 2020. It also reviewed the messages of the permanent committees about their action plans for the current annual sitting.

Moreover, the meeting touched on the action plans of the Legislative and Legal Committee, the Economic and Financial Committee, the Health and Environment Committee, the Education and Scientific Research Committee, the Services and Social Development Committee, the Youth and Human Resources Committee, the Food and Water Security Committee, and the Media and Culture Committee, in addition to reviewing a number of oversight tools submitted by Majlis Ash’Shura’s members.

The meeting was attended by members of Majlis Ash’Shura Office and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’Shura. –ONA