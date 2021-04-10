Majlis Ash’shura values social security initiatives

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura has valued the Royal blessing by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for a package of social security initiatives which come as part of efforts aimed at framing an integrated social security system in compliance with the Oman Vision 2040 and the strategic programmes included in the Tenth-Five Year Plan (2021-2025).

Dr Hamood bin Ahmed al Yahyaei, Head of the Services and Social Development Committee, said: “We received with utmost happiness the news of the Royal blessing for a package of social security initiatives as the package comprised significant aspects which affirm His Majesty’s paternal keenness and attention to the living conditions the Omani citizens are experiencing under the adverse economic conditions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.”

Al Yahyaei said that the committee commends the general framework targeted by the initiatives which was the focus of attention in the committee’s agenda stemming from the need for providing a stable and decent livelihood for Omani citizens and ensuring the precision of the targets of the social support efforts particularly with regard to enhancing support to the Ministry of Social Development’s programmes related to redressing insolvent cases as well as the initiatives to waive off residential loans by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for citizens with monthly income below RO 350. The loan waiver issue was handled by the committee in a number of studies and reports related to social housing with the aim of helping low-income families meet housing and sustenance requirements and the importance of considering the exemption from obligation rule for certain segments such as the elderly and disabled.

The head of the Services and Social Development Committee affirmed that the committee values all the social initiatives included in the announced subsidisation package, noting that the committee hopes to expedite the coverage of job-seekers by the job security services.

Al Yahyaei said the committee underscores the importance of supporting the national effort aimed at setting up an integrated database for social security purposes encompassing all cases, targeting methods, subsidy orientation and the inclusiveness in the processing of data and information. This includes laying down an income limit for subsidy eligibility and the importance of expediting the enactment of legislation and regulations related to social security schemes and social welfare programmes.