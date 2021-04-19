Majlis Ash’shura to hold 3 regular sessions next week

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura will host Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, to present the ministry’s statement, on Sunday April 25.

This was stated by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. He added that Majlis Ash’shura will hold 3 consecutive meetings: the 9th, 10th and 11th regular sessions and that the 9th session will be allocated to discussing the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources’ statement.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, explained that the first axis of statement will deal with the issue of food and water security in terms of the contribution of the agriculture and fisheries sectors to the economic diversification strategy as well as realizing self-sufficiency, the investment map for achieving food and water security, the ministry’s research efforts and its role in realizing self-sufficiency and food safety and the ministry’s vision to control the prices of basic food commodities.

The second axis focuses on the safety of agricultural, fisheries and animal products in addition to the monitoring of food products.

The third axis discusses the most prominent developmental projects in the fields of agriculture, fisheries and water resources of the five-year plan and the challenges facing the ministry in executing the developmental projects of the five-years’ plans, he said.

The fourth axis deals with the evaluation of the agricultural sector and identifies the ministry’s role in encouraging the suppliers of pesticides and fertilizers to import green substances for providing safe pathogen-free food products. It also focuses on the use of the progressive irrigation methods to reduce water consumption and the ways for improving the marketing of agricultural products.

The remaining four axes of ministry’s statement discuss aspects related to the water resources, the ministry’s plans to conserve and sustain water resources, developing Aflaj, dams and ground wells and the strategic alternatives followed by the ministry to address the problem of water deficit, Al Naddabi said.

During its 10th and 11th sessions, the Majlis Ash’shura will discuss the proposed amendments of the law on pasture and livestock management and the Advocacy Law and the proposal for introducing an article in the traffic law that allows for permanent cancellation or temporary suspension of vehicle registration, he said.

During the sessions Majlis Ash’shura will discuss the vision of the Economic and Financial Committee related to delaying instalments on the personal, consumption and housing loans for citizens, and the Education and Scientific Research Committee’s report on enhancing educational services in the remote and border areas as well as the Economic and Financial Committee’s report on allocating a bigger percentage of banking credit to the industrial and productive sectors, Al Naddabi said.