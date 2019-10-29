Majlis Ash’shura to elect chairman on Sunday

Muscat: The elected members of Majlis Ash’shura will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to elect the chairman and two deputies for the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura.

This was stated by Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura.

In his statement, Al Mahrouqi expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for the attention he accords to the Omani Shura.

Al Mahrouqi also expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Interior for the excellent organization and preparation for the electoral process.

The Secretariat-General of Majlis Ash’shura has completed the preparation of the session’s programme to make sure that the internal elections will run smoothly.

The chairman and the two deputies will be elected through direct secret ballot as per the provisions of the Basic Statute of the State, the official said.

With 86 members elected, including two women, the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura sees an additional member from the Wilayat of Liwa. Of these, 31 members have been reelected and 55 new members have been elected for the first time, Al Mahrouqi concluded.