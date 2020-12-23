Majlis Ash’Shura to discuss action plans of its standing committees next week

Muscat: Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’Shura said that Majlis Ash’Shura will hold on December 28 and 29, the 4th and 5th regular sessions of its 2nd annual sitting.

He added that Majlis Ash’Shura will discuss the action plans of its standing committees of the 2nd annual sitting (2020-2021) of the 9th term (2019-2023). Those action plans were prepared by the Legislative and Legal Committee, the Economic and Financial Committee, the Health and Environment Committee, the Education and Scientific Research Committee, the Services and Social Development Committee, the Youth and Human Resources Committee, the Food and Water Security Committee, and the Media and Culture Committee.

Shaikh Ahmed said that Majlis Ash’Shura will also listen during the next two sessions to some ministerial responses on a set of oversight tools presented by members of Majlis Ash’Shura. These responses will touch on developmental topics of concern to governorates of the Sultanate, as well as projects being executed and the level of their achievement. –ONA