Majlis Ash’shura Office reviews standing committees’ activities

Muscat: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura held its 14th regular meeting of the second annual sitting (2020-2021) under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on Tuesday.

The Office discussed a briefing request directed to the chairman of Oman Investment Authority regarding the implementation of the development project of the eastern side of Madinat Al Irfan as well as the completion deadline and the added value that the project will provide to the area.

During the meeting, the Office of Majlis Ash’shura also reviewed a report of the standing committees’ activities for February 2021, and looked into a number of the members’ messages including that pertaining to the provision of official data and information from some government’s departments.

The Office reviewed messages submitted by the standing committees including a report from the Services and Social Development Committee on the expressed desire for providing e-linkage between the government authorities for the presentation of construction permit applications in agricultural lands.

Besides, the Office reviewed a number of ministerial replies including from the minister of labour in response to a question about the agreement signed between Asyad Group and the National Training Fund. In his response, the minister said the agreement aimed for capacity building and job-seekers qualification through work-related training.

The Office also reviewed a ministerial reply provided by the minister of economy in response to a parliamentary question on the mining sector’s contribution to the Sultanate’s GDP.

Also discussed at the meeting was an answer to a parliamentary question on commercial bank loans. In addition, the Office reviewed a number of messages and external reports including a briefing on the results of the virtual seminar on interim regulations for containing Covid-19 impact on the small and medium enterprises. — ONA