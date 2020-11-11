Majlis Ash’shura Office receives ministerial replies

Muscat: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed the visions of the standing committees regarding some points extracted from the Oman Vision 2040 and ways of reviewing and activating laws that support its orientations.

The Office also reviewed the reply of the Council of Ministers regarding the draft wastewater and water treatment and recycling regulatory law.

In its meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, the Office of Majlis Ash’shura, reviewed the messages of the Youth and Human Resources Committee, the Media and Culture Committee with regard to the revision of laws and proposing suitable amendments.

The Office members reviewed a number of ministerial replies including one from the minister of higher education, research and innovation to a question relating to the educational qualification test. In addition to a reply received from the minister of labour regarding the Omanisaton rate in family businesses, and the reply of the chairman of the Public Authority for Water about the project for the storage and recovery of water at underground reservoirs.

Besides, the Office looked into a number of monitoring tools and methods raised by the members including a briefing request directed to the chairman of the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development on the draft Small and Medium Enterprises Law in addition to a briefing request to the minister of labour regarding the imposition of a RO 100 fine for absconding worker.