Majlis Ash’shura Office holds meeting

Muscat: The Majlis Ash’shura Office held its 6th regular meeting of the second annual sitting (2020-2020), under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali.

The Office discussed the message of the Economic and Financial Committee pertaining to Oman Vision 2040. The committee said that it has taken into consideration the importance of activating the axes of the Oman Vision 2040 that come under the committee’s purview namely: (economy and development) and governance and institutional performance).

Among the topics discussed during the meeting were messages submitted by a number of citizens regarding a proposal to transform Nizwa College of Applied Science into a college of education.

Additionally, a number of parliamentary questions were discussed which included a question about the disbursement of end-of-service gratuity for insured employees who have completed minimum five years in service but have not proved inability to work.

Another parliamentary question discussed was related to the opening date of Liwa Plastics Industries Complex (LPIC) and the financial losses resulting from the delay, if any.

The Office reviewed ministerial answers to parliamentary questions raised by the council members including a ministerial reply clarifying the national strategy for upgrading date palm and related industries. The ministerial reply explained that the strategy includes the establishment of Oman Dates Production and Packaging Company, a feasibility study on manufacturing date palm by-products to generate added value. These projects will be offered to the private sector for the establishment of an integrated complex for the processing of products derived from date.