Majlis Ash’shura Human Resources Committee discusses lay-off phenomenon

Muscat: The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis Ash’shura held a meeting on Tuesday as part of its study on the phenomenon of termination of national workers on the back of the increase in the number of laid off workers in the private sector.

The committee hosted Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs beside a number of experts from the ministry at a meeting chaired by Yunus bin Ali al Mantheri, chairman in the presence of the committee members.

The meeting reviewed the efforts being made by the ministry of manpower with regard to follow up on the dismissal phenomenon as reports point to an increasing number of laid-off Omani workers. Also discussed were the measures taken by the ministry to provide new job opportunities for the dismissed workers.

Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs pointed that the Council of Ministers formed a committee in 2019 to follow up on the decisions by some private establishments to end services of national workers and propose suitable solutions for the issue. He added that the committee held meetings with firms involved in the termination of workers and also held meetings with all parties concerned with a view to identifying the reasons behind the dismissal of workers and attempted to reinstate the dismissed workers by their former employers.

The committee followed up firms which were involved in dismissing national workers to ensure that these firms could provide new job opportunities for them. It agreed with the National Recruitment Centre to give priority for the dismissed workers. In this context, a number of establishments were referred to the Public Prosecution for non-compliance with the Labour Law and the related ministerial decisions. Besides, the Ministry of Manpower in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice formed a number of conciliation committees to address the issue, the official said.

Dr Faisal bin Abdullah al Farsi, Director-General of the Public Authority for Social Insurance spoke about the proposed Unemployment Insurance Fund the studies for which, he explained, have already been finalised and the fund is ready for implementation but requires financing.

The members of the committee stressed that the proposed fund should be realised in order to alleviate the suffering of the dismissed workers.

The members underscored the importance of considering future changes vis-à-vis the requirements of national workforce in line with the Oman Vision 2040 in a bid to ease the lay-off phenomenon of national workforce.