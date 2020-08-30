Majlis Ash Shura to meet on Tuesday

Muscat: Majlis Ash Shura will hold after on Tuesday its 13th regular session of the 1st annual sitting (2019/2020) of the 9th term (2019-2023).

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary General of Majlis Ash Shura , stated that Majlis Ash Shura will devote its session to discuss the report of the Joint Committee between the State Council and Majlis Ash Shura on articles of disagreement between the two councils on the value-added tax law referred by the Council of Ministers as a matter of urgency, in addition to the vision of the Education and Scientific Research Committee on a draft cooperation agreement with the government of Hungary in the field of higher education referred by the Government.

He added that Majlis Ash Shura will also review a set of ministerial responses on requests previously put by the members during the current session. –ONA