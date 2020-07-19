Majlis Ash’ Shura to discuss draft laws referred by government

Muscat: Majlis Ash’ Shura will hold from the 20th to the 23rd of July, its tenth to thirteenth regular sessions of the first annual sitting (2020-2019) for the 9th term.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’ Shura said in a statement that Majlis Ash’ Shura will discuss value-added tax law and an amendment of the income tax law.

He added that the opinion of the State Council will also be presented on the articles bearing differences between the two councils regarding the personal data protection law.

He said: “Majlis Ash’ Shura will discuss the vision of the Economic and Financial Committee about the agreement on the Sultanate’s joining to the Geneva Act under the title (Appellations of origin and geographical indications), in addition to a number of issues related to reports of the permanent working committees, namely “Youth and Human Resources”, “Health and Environmental”, “Economic and Financial” and “Media and Culture”.

Shaikh Al Nadabi indicated that Majlis Ash’ Shura will review, during these sessions, a number of ministerial responses on the supervisory tools that were previously submitted by members of the majlis during the current sitting. –ONA