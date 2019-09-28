Majis inks contracts to boost wastewater treatment capacity

Majis Industrial Services (Majis), Oman’s leading water solutions provider, has signed two agreements with Toshiba Water Solutions, at a combined contract value of RO 3.27 million, to boost the company’s wastewater treatment capacity and improve the efficiency of its Reverse Osmosis plant (RO plant) both in terms of costs and reliability. The signing ceremony took place in Muscat on Thursday and was attended by the Interim Charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Japan in the Sultanate of Oman, Hideaki Yamamoto.

The first contract, a Rapid Gravity Filter technology project, will handle 83,000m3/day of seawater as pre-treatment of feed water for Majis’ RO plant at Sohar Industrial Port. The contract for design, construction, testing and commissioning was awarded to Toshiba Water Solutions at a contract value of RO 2.8 million and is expected to be commission before the end of 2020. The project will enable Majis to mitigate disruptions caused by Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB), and to minimize outages — ensuring a reliable and high-quality service to customers. The project is expected to reduce electricity consumption by 0.25 kwhr/m3 of processed water, meaning 30,000m3 of water processed per day will use 7,500 kwhr less power — reducing Majis’ carbon footprint.

The second contract, for the design and procurement of containerized effluent treatment plants with a capacity of 1.2MLD — at a contract value of RO 0.468 million — will see project completion in December 2019. The containerized plants will treat effluent received from Majis’ industrial customers, to handle growing demand for wastewater treatment at Sohar Port & Freezone. The project will add treatment and recycling capacity to Majis’ 20MLD plants, which treat sewage and industrial waste. On completion of the project, Majis will have capacity to receive an additional 1,200 m3 of effluent per day.

Speaking at the signing, Ahmed al Mazrouy, CEO of Majis Industrial Services, said: “These projects are a milestone for Majis, as we take steps to mature and modernise our infrastructure. The containerized effluent treatment plants are important for increasing our capacity to treat and recycle wastewater, while the Rapid Gravity Filter project will greatly improve the efficiency of our Reverse Osmosis facility.

We place heavy emphasis on exploiting best-in-class technology to support our water solutions proposition, and in Toshiba we have selected the right partner —their international track record is superb, and it is fully aligned with our own vision for growth. In establishing these projects, we are taking important steps towards increasing the scale of our operations, improving cost-efficiency, and supporting the environmental agenda we have set ourselves’’.

