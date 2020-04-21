CORONAVIRUS Local Main Uncategorized 

Majid al Futtaim announces rent exemption for tenants in Oman

Muscat: The Majid al Futtaim (MAF) Group has decided to exempt the tenants of the shops in the group’s malls in the Sultanate from paying rentals until the end of the application of Covid-19 preventive measures.

It may be noted that except for groceries (supermarkets) and pharmacies, all shops in the malls are closed as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Oman chamber thanks Majid al Futaim (MAF) for their immediate response as the group exempted tenants of commercial shops at its shopping centres from paying rentals,” a statement. said.

 

 

