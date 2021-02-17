Majestic Mbappe helps PSG thrash Barca

BERLIN: A sensational hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain hammer Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday while Liverpool are also on course for the quarterfinals of the Champions League having won 2-0 away to RB Leipzig.

Barca hosted PSG behind closed doors while Leipzig welcomed Liverpool to Budapest as Germany is currently not allowing non-citizens/residents to enter the country from the UK.

Lionel Messi’s penalty gave Barcelona the lead but Mbappe struck either side of half-time, Moise Kean added another and Mbappe completed his hat-trick with a superb finish as PSG took control of the tie that is a repeat of the sensational encounter at this stage in 2017.

On that occasion, Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit 6-1 at home and must now launch a similar comeback attempt — this time in Paris on March 10.

That is when six-time champions Liverpool, last winners in 2019, will expect to finish the job against Leipzig at Anfield. Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane earned them a deserved win in the duel between German bosses Juergen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann in the Hungarian capital.

Neymar was influential in turning the tie with PSG in Barcelona’s favour four years ago but the Brazilian star missed the match with his former club due to injury though PSG — with 22-year-old Mbappe almost unplayable — scarcely missed him.

Mbappe’s quick-feet in the box after a nice flick from Marco Verrati levelled the match and his clinical finish when Marc-Andre ter Stegen could only parry a 65th minute cross put PSG in front.

Ter Stegen had previously denied Mbappe on several occasions and did so again before Kean was given space at a free-kick to head home unchallenged with 20 minutes left. Barca tried to rally but left themselves exposed and Mbappe curled into the top corner after Julian Draxler raced clear on the counter to cap a glorious night for Maurico Pochettino.

Question of continuity

“It’s a question of continuity,” said Mbappe. “The coach has done a great job since he joined. But he’s continued the work of (Thomas) Tuchel who started an extraordinary job, with the final (last season). “We’re not yet in peak form, even if tonight was very good, but we’ll continue to improve so we can repeat this type of match.” — dpa

UEFA Champions League results

On Tuesday

Last 16, first legs

At Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) 1 (Messi 27-pen) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 4 (Mbappe 32, 65, 85, Kean 70)

At Budapest

RB Leipzig (GER) 0 Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Salah 53, Mane 58)