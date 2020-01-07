Majeed strikes first gold for Oman

Muscat, Jan 7 – Oman’s Majeed al Asfoor claimed the gold medal in the mixed doubles category of the seventh Arab Veteran Tennis Championship which will conclude on Wednesday at tennis courts of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Al Asfoor along with Egyptian Maha Eid beat Jordanian duo of Nora al Hamood and Ali al Biqaa 4-0, 5-3 in the final. Majeed al Asfoor commented after his victory in the mixed doubles category: “I am proud with this achievement at the Arab Veteran Tennis Championship. “I hope this accomplishment will support the other Omani teams to register more victories in the rest of the final matches in different categories,” he said.

“ I thank my partner Maha Eid who delivered top performance during the match. We implemented different technical tactics and succeeded to win the match,” Al Asfoor added. The final ceremony of the top Arabian tennis veteran event will start at 7:30 pm under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of State Council, in presence of top officials and dignitaries. The ceremony will feature distribution of the top awards and prizes to the winners in all categories.

In the 55 years category for doubles, Oman’s Salim Abubaker and Ahmed al Saeedi outplayed Jordanian duo of Ahmed Sabri and Said Eliean 4-1, 4-0.

In the same category, Oman’s team of Madani al Bakri and Mahmmod Abdul Majeed edged past Hamood Sanjoor and Mukhtar Mohammed (4-0, 5-3). In the 35 years category, Oman’s doubles team of Mohammed al Amri and Abdullah Salim booked slot in the semifinals after they outplayed Bahraini duo of Khalid Janahi and Abdul Latif Mohammed (4-0, 4-0). In 45 years singles, Oman’s Ahmed al Saeedi secured a slot in the quarterfinal after beating Kuwait’s Fahad Wahedi (5-3, 4-0). Oman’s Abdullah Salim suffered loss against Kuwait’s Husain Dashati (4-1, 4-2).

RICH EXPERIENCE

On the other hand, Oman referees were counting on their experience at the Arab tournament with 160 matches officiated by Omani umpires. Omani referee Mohammed al Falahi said the high technical benefits that he obtained from this event will add value to his experience. “Officiating many matches and working closely with experienced international umpire Yousef al Turaif from Saudi Arabia was an amazing experience for me. I would like to thank the organising committee and Oman Tennis Association for this great opportunity,” he concluded.