Majan Electricity Company holds workshop for staff

The projects management office at Majan Electricity Company has held a workshop for the employees to help them apply the concept of work in the processes related to project management in the company.

The topics at the workshop included project management processes in different stages and how to work on the follow-up of projects by pursuing best practices in all stages of the project.

The participants also discussed how to ensure compliance with the company’s policies and the implementation of projects according to the project management manual to achieve the highest quality.

The participants asked many questions and explained some of the challenges they face in the current projects, besides seeking ways to improve and develop the procedures in future projects.

At the end of the workshop, performance indicators and results achieved in the departments of the Office of Project Management during the last period of the year were discussed. The work plan for the fourth quarter of 2019 was also reviewed.

Acting Senior Project Management Office Director Youssef bin Ibrahim al Balushi thanked the project team for what has been achieved and for the high results during that period.

During the past period of 2019 the company completed 21 projects with a total value of RO25.1 million and has been constructing 23 projects with a total value of RO 15 million.

Related