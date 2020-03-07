Majan College consults community on its strategic plan

Muscat: On Thursday, March 5, Majan University College conducted a successful consultation session with approximately fifty stakeholders including Ministry of Higher Education officials, alumni and representatives from industry and the local community. The session was introduced by the College’s Dean, Dr Maha Kobeil, and led by Ian McNaught, the Associate Dean for Planning and Resources, who first presented to the audience the institution’s major achievements during the previous five-year planning cycle. He then unveiled the new Apex Plan, which is the result of work by a team of eighteen college staff over the last twelve months, and is built around a new set of strategic themes designed to carry the college forward in line with national objectives (Oman 2040, Oman’s National Strategy for Education 2040 and UN goals for sustainable development) and the needs of all stakeholders over the period to 2025.

All those present were provided with numerous opportunities to give feedback on the plan, including a question and answer session and a feedback form. Attendees contributed useful ideas while at the same time expressing very positive comments about the College’s new 300-seater auditorium, the transparent public consultation and the Apex Plan itself.

