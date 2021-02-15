Maisarah Islamic Banking Services Conducts Prize Account Scheme Grand Prize Draw

Maisarah Islamic Banking Services recently conducted its annual grand prize draw for 2020 Prize Account Scheme.

The draw which was held in Maisarah’s Main branch in Al Athaiba, saw three lucky winners take home valuable cash prize, RO 25,000, RO 50,000 and RO 100,000.

Commenting on the draw, Nasser Said al Bahantah, Chief Retail Banking Officer said: “We are delighted that the 2020 Prize Account Scheme was a huge success. It made winning easier for customers by providing more chances for customers to win in the main prizes, special prizes, segment prizes and grand prizes.

All customers were eligible to a prize pool of more than RO 700,000.

To get the chance to be one of the winners with Maisarah Prize Scheme in the future, customers are urged to open a Maisarah Prize Account.”