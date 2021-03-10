Maintenance work on airport roads from tomorrow

Oman Airports will conduct maintenance works on the road network at Sultan Qaboos Highway, the intersection of Muscat International Airport (repainting road marking).

Oman Airports is in the process of carrying out the necessary maintenance work for the road and bridge network on Sultan Qaboos Street from the intersection of the Muscat International Airport building in the direction to the road leading to Muscat International Airport Building through repainting road marking in multiple areas from the intersection of Sultan Qaboos Street in the direction towards the road leading to the Muscat International Airport Building.”

The upper Bridge at the intersection of Sultan Qaboos Street in both directions for those road travelers coming from Muscat Express towards Muscat International Airport and for those who are coming from Airport Street to Muscat Express Street.

The exit from sultan Qaboos Street for road travelers coming from Qurum to the road leading to the Muscat International Airport Building

The road leading to the cargo complex and VIP service Road for road travelers coming from the intersection of Sultan Qaboos Street.

Sultan Qaboos Street for road travelers coming from Seeb towards the road leading to Muscat Express • Traffic light intersections in both directions from AI-Mouj bridge at 18th November Street towards cargo complex at Muscat International Airport.

The work schedule in the aforementioned areas will be completed within a maximum period of three weeks from Thursday between 8 pm and 5 am.