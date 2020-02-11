Main 

Main road in Kuwait to be named after late HM

Muscat: One of the main roads in Kuwait will be named after late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

“Upon His Highness Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s order and in recognition of the efforts made by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in backing the GCC, and the issues of both Arab and Muslim nations, the cabinet tasked the Kuwait Municipality to name one of the country’s main roads after the late Sultan,” the agency quoted a statement made by the Kuwaiti cabinet

 

