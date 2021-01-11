Local Main Uncategorized 

Main highlights of new banknotes issued by CBO

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO has issued new banknote denominations; RO20, RO10, RO5, RP, Rial ½  (500bz) , 100 bz for circulation in the market.

This issuance is a completion of the sixth issue of the Omani banknotes (1441 H-2020G) which began by circulating the RO50 banknote as of July last year 2020.

Notably, the new banknotes will be legal tender and circulate side by side with other banknotes currently in circulation starting from January 11, 2021. 

CBO is currently working, in coordination with banks operating in the Sultanate, to make ATM, CDM, vending, and all other withdrawal and deposit machines compatible with the new banknotes.

Highlights of new banknotes

 

