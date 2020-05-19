Mahmoud prepares Al Nasr for top domestic competitions

The Egyptian table tennis coach, Ahmed Mahmoud, said that the table tennis sports moving in the right direction with a clear vision run by Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC). The head coach of Al Nasr club told Oman Daily Observer the Sultanate has many potential paddlers who can perform very well at top regional and international table tennis events in the coming few years. “Hosting high-class events of table tennis in Muscat with the presence of the top seeding paddlers will definitely add technical value to the domestic players. Many of the national team players had very tough and challenging matches with ranking paddlers from different countries. I believe having more of these kind matches will gain the required experience for the local players and this will support them to shine in the near future,” he added.

The former SCP Sporting club player for four seasons pointed out that Al Nasr working on a future plan to assist the vision of OTTC by providing talented paddlers to the national table tennis team. “We are working closely with OTTC in their current project at “Junior Centers”. OTTC supported us in providing all the necessary tools including the tables, rackets, balls, the ground floors, .. etc.

Besides that, the head coach of the national team, Mohammed Atoum, attends some of the monthly camps and competitions among the “Junior Centers” from different parts of the Sultanate. All the mentioned factors support us to ease our assignment in preparing the future paddlers for the national team,” he said.

The former player of Al Ahli (Egypt) team appreciated the cooperation of the player’s parents. “ A dedicated thanks to the paddler’s families for their support with us to allocate some time for practicing table tennis sport.” This helped us as the team managed to win the top place at the Dhofar Governorate level as well as we had claimed the fifth position award in the Sultanate Championship for the first time. Now, my aim and focus are to claim the podium in the next edition of the top domestic competition,” The Egyptian coach added.

The champion of the singles category of Egypt table tennis championship for many years leading the team’s training program nowadays through advanced applications due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. “ During these days, we are having many training sessions through video channels to keep and maintain the physical and technical level of the players. I hope this virus outbreak could finish soon and we can back to the normal training sessions,” he ended.