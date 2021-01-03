Mahindra to focus on SUVs, electric after ending Ford JV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will focus on developing its core portfolio of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and their electric version, a senior executive said after the company ended joint venture talks with Ford Motor Co.

Anish Shah, the deputy managing director, said Mahindra will focus mainly on large SUVs for its core India market in the short term and move to electric in the medium- term, as it charts a new strategy for its automotive business.

“We are going back to our core’’, Shah, who will take over as managing director from April, said. — Reuters

