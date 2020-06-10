World Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes southern Iran 10/06/2020 Oman Observer A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported. There was no immediate information about possible casualties or damage from the quake, which hit near the town of Beyram. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related