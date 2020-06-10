World 

Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes southern Iran

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

There was no immediate information about possible casualties or damage from the quake, which hit near the town of Beyram.

