Magic Carpet Drill concludes

Muscat: The Magic Carpet Drill carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) at Thumrait Air Force Base concluded on Wednesday its activities.

The exercise was conducted with the participation of aircrafts from the British Royal Air Force (RAF), the US Air Force, and with the support of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF).

The drill, which came within the framework of joint cooperation between the Sultanate, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA), included joint air operations aimed at raising the level of combating efficiency and operational readiness.

The joint drill was aimed at achieving compatibility and unison while executing the air operations.

The exercise enjoyed the direct follow-up of the Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo). –ONA