MAFWR wins ASCO Award for Best Environment Project

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) won the award of Arab Scientific Community Organization (ASCO) for the best environment project 2020. The project develops artificial reefs and their uses in enhancing fish stocks. The project was selected among 90 projects submitted by individuals and institutions from 13 Arab countries.

The Doha-based organization on Tuesday announced names of the winners of the award, which is organized for the first time.

The award aims at encouraging innovation in sustainable and successful projects. The award also aims at demonstrating the existence of practical solutions to many environmental problems in the Arab region, with a focus on creative projects and ingenious technologies.

The artificial reef projects are among the important development projects that are being implemented by MAFWR to improve the fisheries sector.

The reefs provide an ideal fishing environment for fishermen. They contribute to reducing the cost, effort, fishing time, and the use of selective fishing equipment (such as lines) to get high-quality fish that would increase the fishermen’s income. –ONA

