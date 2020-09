Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation with Oman Flour Mills Company (OFMC). According to the memorandum, the company will buy locally produced wheat from farmers during the harvest season.

The memorandum was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, MAFWR Undersecretary for Agriculture, and Haitham bin Mohammed al Fannah, CEO of the OFMC. –ONA