MAFWR marks Tree Day

Nizwa: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) marked on Sunday the Tree Day, in a ceremony held at the University of Nizwa under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Agriculture.

The ceremony included the opening of Date Palm Genetic Bank in the campus of the University of Nizwa, which aims at serving date palm research and other agricultural fields.

This ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, marks the Sultanate’s celebration of Tree Day, which falls on October 31 every year.

The celebration aims to increase awareness towards the importance of the tree and its impact on the environment and human life by motivating the community to pay attention to the tree.

The ceremony was attended by a number of members of Majlis Ash Shura, a number of directors of government units in the governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, Chancellor of the University of Nizwa and the Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the Sultanate, as well as a number of academics, agricultural engineers, researchers and interested persons in agriculture. –ONA

 

