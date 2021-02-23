MAFWR, FAO hold virtual meeting

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Tuesday held a meeting via video-conferencing with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The meeting reviewed performance of agriculture and fisheries sectors, volume of agriculture and fisheries production in the Sultanate.

The Omani side was headed by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, while Qu Dongyu, FAO Director General, chaired from the organisation side.

The minister thanked FAO for its constant cooperation and support to the Sultanate, which culminated in implementing several projects of agriculture, fisheries and water resources. He expressed the Sultanate’s desire to enhance its strategic partnership with FAO. — ONA