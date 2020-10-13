Main 

MAFWR, CEFAS sign cooperation agreement

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) signed a cooperation agreement with the British Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).

The agreement aims at establishing a health management system for cultured organisms and ensuring the sustainability of pisciculture projects in the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries, and Dr Tim Green, CEO of the Center.

The cooperation programme aims to set up an effective and organized system for managing the health of cultured organisms and to ensure the sustainability of pisciculture projects in the Sultanate.

The programme includes researchers training that provides them with technical skills to meet the needs of the aquaculture sector, including aquaculture health, risk analysis and management, in addition to managing aquaculture data and link it to international standards for pisciculture and fisheries. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8238 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Madayn conducts 1,855 inspection visits to stem Covid-19 outbreak

Oman Observer Comments Off on Madayn conducts 1,855 inspection visits to stem Covid-19 outbreak

Airlines get ready for new US security rules

Oman Observer Comments Off on Airlines get ready for new US security rules

Woman who fell into Wadi Shab rescued

Oman Observer Comments Off on Woman who fell into Wadi Shab rescued