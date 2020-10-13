MAFWR, CEFAS sign cooperation agreement

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) signed a cooperation agreement with the British Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).

The agreement aims at establishing a health management system for cultured organisms and ensuring the sustainability of pisciculture projects in the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries, and Dr Tim Green, CEO of the Center.

The programme includes researchers training that provides them with technical skills to meet the needs of the aquaculture sector, including aquaculture health, risk analysis and management, in addition to managing aquaculture data and link it to international standards for pisciculture and fisheries. –ONA