Maersk ship loads fish export cargo in maiden Duqm Port call

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, MARCH 29

A container ship from Maersk Line, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, made its maiden main line call at the Port of Duqm last week to load a shipment of refrigerated fisheries cargo.

Port of Duqm said in a tweet on Monday that the call was part of the liner’s “strategy to support fisheries exports out of Al Wusta Governorate”.

In addition to Duqm’s positioning as the venue of one of the Middle East’s biggest Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Duqm is also set to host a world-scale fisheries port integrated with an industrial-scale fisheries and food processing cluster.

Last year, a consortium of predominantly Omani state-owned enterprises was awarded the government’s mandate to develop the mega fisheries hub on the Duqm coast.

Heading the consortium is Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the fisheries sector investment and development arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), with equity stakes also held by Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), Al Wusta Fisheries Company, Oman Fisheries Company and Port of Duqm.