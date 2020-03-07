Madyan, SQU host training to manage industrial waste water

Muscat, March 7 – The Madayn Research Chair for the Development of Industrial Estates and Free Zones at Sultan Qaboos University organised training courses in cooperation with Madayn Industrial Academy on the topic of the sustainable management of industrial wastewater. The sustainable management of industrial wastewater is crucial in Oman’s industrial estates to cope with water scarcity and conserve environmental resources in the country. In order to help achieve this, a series of training courses were delivered for staff in the industrial areas of Rusayl, Nizwa and Sur.

The training courses also provided the opportunity for different types of industries to change these parameters and compare them with the maximum standards allowed by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources according to Ministerial Resolution 145/93 (June 13, 1993) on the reuse and disposal of wastewater. This training session also presented the main effects of polluted wastewater on both the environment and human health.

The second training course focused on selecting and applying the best available techniques for wastewater treatment, in which the classic components of wastewater treatment plants were presented in the primary, secondary and tertiary stages. There was also a discussion of the latest technologies used in wastewater treatment, including advanced oxidation and filtration through low-cost materials such as wetlands.

The third training course focused on ways and mechanisms of promoting the decentralized and sustainable management of industrial wastewater. The course addressed the positives of local and decentralized industrial wastewater management and linked it to water, food and energy security and the concept of loop closure. The training course also dealt with the latest scientific and technical developments in the field of sustainable utilization of wastewater by converting it into valuable resources for use in a wide range of fields, such as energy, agriculture and the environment.

These training courses and were conducted by Dr Salah Jalali and Dr Muhammad Othman from the Madayn Research Chair for the Development of Industrial Estates and Free Zones.

The Research Chair was established at Sultan Qaboos University in 2018 and is supported by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

