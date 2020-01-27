Madonna cancels first of 15 tour dates in London

Pop icon Madonna has cancelled on short notice the first of her 15 scheduled shows in London, days after scrapping dates in Lisbon. Ticket holders for the show on Monday at the London Palladium were informed of the decision on Saturday by text message. Refunds have already being issued, concert organizer Ticketmaster said.

No reason was given for the cancellation at the 2,300-seat,century-old theatre. Madonna’s next show at the venue was listed on the Palladium website as taking place on Wednesday, with the concert series lasting till February 16.

The 61-year-old “Queen of Pop” called off shows in Lisbon last week,writing in an Instagram post that she “must listen to my body and rest.” Her tour promoter in Portugal apologized to fans on Facebook and said the singer was still dealing with “pain from her ongoing injuries.” Madonna recently posted an image of herself on Instagram taking an ice bath.

According to media reports, in November she told concert-goers in San Francisco that was suffering from a torn ligament and knee problems. Several dates on her “Madame X” world tour were cancelled in the US last year, including in Boston, New York and Miami. — dpa

Related